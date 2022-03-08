A THEATRE group in York is preparing to bring a "spectacular" musical by an Oscar award winning screenwriter to the city.
The Wind in the Willow musical, performed by the NE Musicals York group, will bring a comedy show packed with thrills to the Joseph Rowntree Theatre (JRT) from April 27 - May 1.
Creative director for the group, Steve Tearle, said: "Join Ratty, Mole, Badger and the impulsive Mr Toad, as they embark on a series of riotous adventures spiralling from Toads' need for speed.
"But, watch out for Chief Weasel and his crew whom are off to ensure the famous four plans are thwarted."
The cast features actors from York including Lee Harris as Mr Toad, Jack Hambeton as Mole and Finley Butler at Ratty.
Sets and costumes have been developed by creative director, Steve Tearle and the choreography has been put together by Ellie Roberts. Meanwhile, musical director Sam Johnson will bring the show to life with his "beautiful and exciting" score.
Tickets are available at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre website or by calling 01904 501935.
The original show was written by screenwriter and creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellows and Olivier award winning lyricist and composers, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
