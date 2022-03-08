A BAFTA-winning screenwriter from York is hosting a taster evening ahead of his new course.

Jimmy Richards, screenwriter and screenwriting lecturer at the York St John University, is offering a free taster evening on Friday (March 11) where he will teach the basics of the craft ahead of a 10 week course.

Jimmy was awarded a BAFTA for 'Best Scottish film', for the BBC film production, 'Truth or Dare', which was released in 1996.

He then sold the rights of the film to Hollywood, and it won a San Francisco film festival award.

Jimmy said: "The course will teach you how to write your first idea and how to make it technically possible for film.

"I will teach how to outline and structure your story, such as, why a film doesn't usually get going till about 25 minutes in, and create your own realistic characters.

"I will teach using films everybody has seen, such as Shrek, as its easier to learn that way, and how the first seven minutes of Back to the Future is a great way to show how less dialogue and a camera is used to tell a story."

Jimmy Richards won a BAFTA for Truth or Dare in 1996. Picture: NQ staff

The course will cost £250 for the 10 weeks, and Jimmy will organise the final dates once he knows how many are interested.

The course will also involve teaching the inner workings of the film industry and how to market your film.

Jimmy said: "In 1998 I made £80,000 from screenwriting, but then in 1999 I made £800.

"The course will also inform students of the conditions of the film industry, to teach how to market your film correctly to agents and TV companies, so its a very comprehensive course."

Jimmy is currently writing a 'cynical' romantic comedy film based in York since 2004, and is hoping to start filming it later this year.

The free taster evening will take place at the Black Swan Inn pub on Friday, March 11, from 8-10.30pm, followed by a Question and Answer session.