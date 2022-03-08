SCHOOLS are being encouraged to join in with a national maths challenge - with prizes worth over £8,000 up for grabs for the winners.
The popular game-based learning programme, SplashLearn, has announced the second UK edition of its popular SpringBoard Maths Challenge. The challenge is open to all classes from Year 1 through Year 6 in the UK and is open now and will close on May 8.
Participation in the challenge, which is free, is designed to give teachers and schools the opportunity to engage their primary school students through fun maths challenges aligned to the national curriculum.
The 10-week competition provides the perfect opportunity for teachers in the North East to engage pupils in maths learning to master their maths skills and boost their confidence, all whilst having fun throughout the process.
Arpit Jain, CEO at SplashLearn, said: "The fun and playful aspects of the competition ensures students stay motivated engaged, excited and continue learning, which is so important.
"I wish every school the greatest success and every child a very happy learning journey."
Registration for teachers and entry to the competition is already open - and teachers can sign up for the SpringBoard Maths Challenge 2022 at: https://bit.ly/3vLPCCD
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.