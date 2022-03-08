A YORKSHIRE charity has launched a new campaign to highlight the hopes and possibilities of research through the experiences of people directly impacted by cancer.
With 30,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Yorkshire alone, the region is one of the hardest hit in the country. Yorkshire Cancer Research aims to save 2,000 lives in the region each year by funding work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
The charity's campaign, called 'More Life Without Cancer' will include a new TV advert featuring Rob Smith from York, who is supporting the charity’s drive to save as many lives as possible.
Rob was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. Following his diagnosis, he discovered the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir. Becoming a part of the group, along with his wife Helen, who joined as the choir’s accompanist, gave him a new lease of life.
"Cancer has made my wife and I realise how important life is and how much we appreciate the relationship that we have together," Rob said.
The charity is now calling on people in York to explain what ‘more life’ means to them.
To share your experience and contribute to Yorkshire Cancer Research’s More Life digital ‘wall of hope’, visit the charity's website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.