A LIVE-IN care company has launched a recruitment campaign looking for people seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career to join its team in York.
Promedica24 has opportunities for people with or without experience in care, offering a variety of staff discounts and benefits, health and wellbeing support and training and development opportunities.
Successful applicants will be providing personalised support and companionship, enabling people to live safe, independent and happy lives in the comfort of their own homes.
Tina Benson, registered care manager at Promedica24, said: “The qualities and experience you gain working in the retail and hospitality industries are extremely valuable for a career in care.
“If you’re a kind and caring person seeking a career with many opportunities to learn and grow, a move to social care could be for you.”
A typical day for a live-in carer may include supporting people with meal preparation and chores around the home, providing personal care and companionship and encouraging people to pursue their hobbies and interests.
In addition to seeking applications from people with backgrounds in care, Promedica24 is encouraging people already working in customer-facing roles, such as hospitality and retail, to consider a move to social care.
Further details can be found on the website at: promedica24.co.uk/lp-uk-2/
