A YORK band, made up of four friends from the city, are preparing for their "dream gig" at a popular venue in Leeds.
Skylights, who have been making a name for themselves in the music industry over the last few years, have announced a show at the O2 Academy in Leeds on July 9.
The majority of the band are huge Leeds United supporters, so to perform at the venue in the city means a lot to them.
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "From tiny pubs to an academy venue. Wow, it's hard to comprehend, we have to pinch ourselves. I remember playing to literally no-one in Leeds and now we are due to headline a 2,300 capacity venue.
"It's a proper dream and it's thanks to the unbelievable support we have had from all of our fans."
The band are excited to take to the stage at the academy, where some of their idols including Liam Gallagher have performed.
Tickets will be released on Friday (March 11) on the Ticketmaster website.
