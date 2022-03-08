FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 8.30pm last night (March 7) to a property in The Mount, York after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of a fire in a residential property.
"On arrival they found a fire to a small amount of paper towels which had been left on top of a hob that had accidentally been turned on.
"Crews carried out an inspection before leaving."
