FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a house fire in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 8.30pm last night (March 7) to a property in The Mount, York after reports of a fire.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of a fire in a residential property.

"On arrival they found a fire to a small amount of paper towels which had been left on top of a hob that had accidentally been turned on.

"Crews carried out an inspection before leaving."