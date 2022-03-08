SCAMMERS are targeting people trying to support the unfolding crisis in Ukraine.
The Neighbourhood Watch in York is warning residents that they could be the target of unscrupulous individuals.
A spokesman said: "We have begun to hear about scams using the Ukrainian crisis to extort or scam money.
"Please be mindful of this and check the origins of requests to support the crisis.
"If you come across scams please report them.
"Visit our reporting scams webpage for more information."
