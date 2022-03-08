TWO men are due in court today (March 8) following a ram raid at a convenience store.

The men, both from Scarborough and aged 50 and 42, will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court charged with the Spar shop burglary in Falsgrave Road in the town during the early hours yesterday.

Detective Sergeant David Adams, of the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “Residents and business owners can be reassured that following this very concerning incident on Falsgrave Road, police officers acted swiftly and apprehended the two men at the scene.

“The suspects have now been charged with burglary and have been remanded into custody to appear at court to answer these charges.

“Incidents such as this are, thankfully, quite rare in the Scarborough area. But as in all cases where there is a perceived threat to the public, we will take positive action to protect and seek justice.

“We’re committed to keeping our area and the wider county as one of the very safest places to live, work and visit.

“We can only achieve this with the continued outstanding support we enjoy from residents who pass on vital information about crime and anti-social behaviour.

“This two-way relationship is the lifeblood of successful local policing and it is something that we greatly appreciate and work hard to enhance even further.”

It happened at around 2.15am this morning – Monday 7 March 2022 – when a silver VW Golf car was reversed into the front of the premises.