THE fire service has hit out after a malicious call from a child.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.55 pm today after reports of a fire in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "We received a report of a property fire from a child caller who stated a house was on fire but did not know the address.
"In the event two appliances were sent to investigate the area where the call was received from, this was found to be a malicious call as nothing was found in the area and no other calls were received from the public.
"This meant two fire engines would have not been available in York in the event of a real incident."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.