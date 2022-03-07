MORE than 200 golfers are set to take part in the Lord Mayor of York's charity golf day next month.
The Lord Mayor, Cllr Chris Cullwick, is hoping for much better weather during the event on Friday April 22 than when he recently visited Pike Hills Golf Course in heavy rain to see how arrangements were progressing.
The event will raise funds for his three chosen civic charities, SASH, The Wilberforce Trust and York Mind.
Pike Hills chairman Martin Robinson said it was delighted so many were supporting the event, which is now in its 15th year.
A spokesman said a novel way of promoting the city had been introduced this year with individuals or companies able to sponsor a Tee Sign featuring a famous York landmark or building.
Anyone interested in participating on the day or sponsoring a tee sign should email Lmyorkgolf@gmail.com
