A SCIENTIST turned distiller who has become a leading business figure in the region says women continue to be underrepresented in the most innovative industries.

Dr Abbie Neilson, of Cooper King Distillery, said science, technology and engineering are still dominated by men, while women struggle to get recognition for their achievements.

As International Women's Day 2022 focuses on the theme 'break the bias', Abbie said more needed to be done to empower young women to join the workforce 'with the right mindset for growth and opportunity'.

Abbie is director of Cooper King, which creates sustainable spirits from a self-built distillery powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, having set up the business with her partner Chris Jaume.

She said, for them, innovation meant challenging the status quo and finding unique solutions to current issues, doing things differently to competitors and pushing boundaries.

Cooper King, in Sutton-on-the-Forest, received support from the PAPI (Product and Process Innovation) to buy distillation equipment.

"This allowed for product development and experimentation, enabling us to begin producing distinctive whisky, gin and other spirits on a small scale, before taking to market and deciding which products to scale up," said Abbie.

PAPI offers 40 per cent capital grants of up to £20k to support the creation of new products and services, and can help businesses in York, North Yorkshire and Leeds City Region.

Ensuing benefits for the business ranged from joining the circular economy to producing England’s first carbon negative gin, and attracting customers such as Selfridges and the Natural History Museum.

"Our innovations have given us a competitive edge, attracted young talent and enabled us to grow our team. This is essential for our business to remain competitive in a crowded market."

Abbie said she felt a person’s approach to innovation depended on personality type, rather than gender but added: "Given the wider challenges faced by women, it would be interesting to assess whether they are more likely to address socio-economic issues as part of their innovation strategy.

"That’s certainly the case for me and my role within an SME, but it’s hard to say whether it’s the result of my personality type or gender."

She added: "Innovation requires disruptive thinking. Historically, women are socialised to do the opposite.

"Throw into the mix the gender pay gap, under representation of women in senior management roles, misogyny and discrimination in the workplace, then you begin to understand the inherent barriers to women’s ability to innovate."

She said: "Women continue to be underrepresented in industries which innovate the most -science, technology and engineering - and struggle to get recognition for their achievements.

"We need to empower young women and girls to enter the workforce with the right mindset for growth and opportunity.

She added: "Businesses need to recognise if they provide sufficient opportunity and support for innovation, or if they uphold the barriers mentioned.

"Then we need more organisations like PAPI to help SMEs overcome the financial barriers to SMEs."

