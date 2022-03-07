A BODY has been found in the search for a missing North Yorkshire man.
North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed that a body believed to be missing man Colin Leggat has been discovered.
The 75-year-old, from Thornton Le Street, was last seen at his home address on Thursday March 3 2022.
He had been reported missing and extensive specialist police resources including a police drone, the National Police Air Service helicopter (NPAS), search dogs and a police underwater search unit, in addition to volunteer mountain rescue teams, had been deployed in the search for him.
Sadly, a body was found in a beck near to his home address at around 11.20am today (March 7). There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
The body is yet to be formally identified, but police have informed the family of Mr Leggat and a report will be submitted to the coroner.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone, including the media, who took the time to share our appeal.
"Our thoughts are with Mr Leggat’s family at this very sad time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.