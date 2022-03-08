A TALENT night at a York pub which had to be cancelled for the second year running on Boxing Day because of Covid has finally gone ahead - and was a 'roaring' success.

Bonnie Milnes, organiser of the event at the Golden Ball pub in Bishophill, which raised £1,000 for the the charity HCPT's York group, said the atmosphere was 'electric, with people of all ages dancing, singing and laughing.'

She said: "The pub was heaving and the energy was electric. It was a great community effort.

"It felt like the pandemic was finally over, and that our strong and vibrant community was back to full strength."

She said that just a few days before Boxing Day 2021, it became clear that it was no longer safe to hold a busy indoor fundraiser, with the Omicrom variant sweeping the city.

"My heart broke when I woke up on Boxing Day and for the second year running I had to cancel the annual party last minute," she said.

She said charities such as HCPT, which helped disabled and disadvantaged children and their families to access life changing holidays, had been massively affected by the pandemic whilst there was still a demand for fundraising.

"My sister Pearl has Down’s syndrome and HCPT took her on holiday to Lourdes in 2009," she said, adding that this was shortly after she had suddenly lost her beautiful oldest sister Ruby in a cycling tragedy near York Racecourse.

"My family were in need of respite and Pearl was in need of a safe, supportive and fun holiday away," she said.

"This charity continues to support families in need and rely on these generous donations make it possible to do so."

Bonnie said she had been inspired by a box of wigs she had found in her attic to pay tribute to Dolly Parton.

"I brought in said box to the pub on the day and feel like these inspired the punters to get involved and perform a song," she said.

"Musicians including Tom Beer from Bull and Sam Griffiths from the Howl and the Hum performed much loved tributes in a talent competition which was deservedly won by Jack Garry's Elvis Tribute."

She said she wanted to thank local businesses who donated to a raffle.

"Bosuns at the Boatyard in Bishopthorpe donated the grand prize of a night on their luxury yacht for the charity.

"Antidote hair salon donated generously. Spark York, Ossie Studios, the Bishy Weigh and Belles Blooms florists also donated."