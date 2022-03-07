WORK has started to clear a site ready to build 34 new homes and a shop in a popular York suburb.

City of York Council gave plans the green light back in April 2019 for 34 new homes and a commercial unit on a former barracks site in Clifton.

City of York Council submitted the scheme for Duncombe Barracks - in Burton Stone Lane next to the old Bootham Crescent football ground - as part of the council's project to build 600 new homes at sites across the city.

The Duncombe Barracks homes would be very low energy - or passivhaus certified - buildings, meaning they are cheaper to heat and environmentally friendly.

Since then the site has stood derelict and become overgrown.

Now the site has been cleared of shrubs and weeds ready for any works to begin.

The homes, pictured in an architect's image above, are designed by architect firm Mikhail Riches - with 14 of the homes classed as affordable housing.

They feature open space for children to play, communal garden areas where residents are encouraged to grow food and bike and cargo bike storage facilities. There will be only 19 car parking spaces and the designers are looking to start a shared car and bike scheme.

A shop will also be built into the development.

Two electric cargo bikes will be provided at the development for residents to use - but electric vehicle chargers will not be installed as council transport bosses say charging facilities can be found at Union Terrace and Bootham Row car parks.

At the time, back in 2019, planning officers said money from the development could also be put towards developing playing fields at Bootham Park when the former hospital is redeveloped.

A pedestrian and cycle route will be created through the site, linked to the neighbouring 93-home development planned for Bootham Crescent football ground and leading to the bridge over the railway line to connect Burton Stone Lane to the hospital and York St John University.

The site is owned by and will be developed by the council. There were no objections registered to the scheme.

Planning officers said: "The site is vacant and in a sustainable location in terms of access to services."

"The housing proposed is broadly consistent with local need.

"The scheme is compliant sustainable design principles in terms of promoting walking and cycling, providing different types of outside amenity space and community uses and in building to Passivhaus standard, which significantly exceeds targets in terms of environmental performance."