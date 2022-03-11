Sam Fender is coming to Scarborough as part of his tour and you can get tickets today.
The double Brit Award-winning artist is performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, May 27.
The artist's tour comes following his latest album "Seventeen Going Under" which saw huge success across the world.
Scarborough only has the capacity for 8,000 so you'll need to be quick as tickets for Sam Fender gigs always sell out.
Sharing on his Twitter account Sam Fender said: "Our first ever show in Scarborough on the northeast coast. Can’t wait for this!!"
Our first ever show in Scarborough on the north east coast. Can’t wait for this!! ☀️ @ScarboroughOAT— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) March 7, 2022
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am, sign up here to access the presale 👉 https://t.co/dfMMb7IvMU pic.twitter.com/xGsVgqUgWd
Get General Sale Tickets to Sam Fender:
You can get general sale tickets to Sam Fender on Friday March 11 at 9am.
Tickets can be brought via Ticketmaster.
Sam Fender Tour Dates:
- Nottingham - March 20
- Liverpool - March 21
- Glasgow - March 26
- Birmingham - March 27
- Brighton - March 30
- London - April 1
- London - April 2
- Newcastle - April 5
- Newcastle - April 6
- Scarborough - May 27
- London - June 3
- London - June 4
- Manchester - July 6
- London - July 15
