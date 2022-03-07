A BUS operator is helping to drive support for hospitality venues during York Restaurant Week.
First York is giving adults unlimited evening trips for £2 from 6pm with its FirstNight ticket this week to boost the event.
York BID organises York Restaurant Week which runs from today, Monday, until Sunday, March 13 and offers diners a choice of vouchers from £5 to download to enjoy exclusive deals.
- Find out more about York Restaurant Week and how to get involved here.
Andrew Lowson, of York BID, said: “We’ve already had over 2,000 vouchers downloaded by people keen to visit some of our great hospitality venues during York Restaurant Week.
"Thanks to this great offer from First Bus, people will be able to leave the car behind and enjoy a great night out without breaking the bank.”
Ross Johnstone, commercial manager of First York, added: “We’ve been supporting the leisure and hospitality sector for a year now to help them build their recovery from the pandemic, through a fund to boost new ideas, joint promotions with brands and travel partnerships.
"We’re delighted to support York BID in bringing people to great experiences all over the city and giving them a great value sustainable travel option for getting there.”
More than 65 restaurants, cafe, bars and hotels are taking part in York Restaurant Week. Full details and how to obtain vouchers are available from https://yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk/
