Sam Fender is coming to Scarborough as part of his tour and you can get presale tickets today. 

The double Brit Award-winning artist is performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, May 27. 

The artist's tour comes following his latest album "Seventeen Going Under" which saw huge success across the world. 

Scarborough only has the capacity for 8,000 so you'll need to be quick dates for Sam Fender always sell out. 

Sharing on his Twitter account Sam Fender said: "Our first ever show in Scarborough on the northeast coast. Can’t wait for this!!"

Get presale tickets to Sam Fender:

Presale tickets all go live at 9am on Thursday, March 10 and the sale ends at 8am on Friday, March 11.

If you want to get pre-sale tickets you can get them via Ticketmaster.

Sam Fender UK tour dates:

  • Nottingham - March 20
  • Liverpool - March 21
  • Glasgow - March 26
  • Birmingham - March 27
  • Brighton - March 30
  • London - April 1
  • London - April 2
  • Newcastle - April 5
  • Newcastle - April 6
  • Scarborough - May 27
  • London - June 3
  • London - June 4
  • Manchester - July 6
  • London - July 15