TWO teenagers have been arrested after a suspected stolen car was pursued by police and recovered less than two hours.
North Yorkshire Police received the call at 6.45am yesterday (March 6) after the Peugeot 208 was taken from outside the address in Cochrane Street in Selby.
The Force Control Room staff immediately started carrying out work with the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system - and managed to track the movements of the stolen vehicle and alerted officers on the ground.
At around 8.20am, a police vehicle picked up sight of the car travelling on the A1237 towards Poppleton in the York area.
It failed to stop for the police and a pursuit commenced. The car had its tyres punctured by a stinger device and it was brought to a stop near to the A1(M) at Junction 48 for Boroughbridge.
A 17-year-old boy, from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
A 16-year-old boy, from Selby, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft. He was charged with aggravated vehicle taking without the owner’s consent, theft from a motor vehicle and possessing criminal property, an e-scooter. He is due to appear at Harrogate Youth Court on April 29 2022.
