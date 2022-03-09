Sam Fender is coming to Scarborough as part of his tour and you can get tickets in the O2 Priority. 

The double Brit Award-winning artist is performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The artist's tour comes following his latest album "Seventeen Going Under" which saw huge success across the world. 

Scarborough only has the capacity for 8,000 so you'll need to be quick dates for Sam Fender always sell out. 

Sharing on his Twitter account Sam Fender said: "Our first ever show in Scarborough on the northeast coast. Can’t wait for this!!"

Get O2 Priority Tickets to Sam Fender:

You can get presale tickets to Sam Fender via O2 Presale if you sign up to O2 priority. 

Tickets go on presale at 9am on Wednesday, March 9 and the sale ends at 8am on Friday March 11.

Sam Fender UK Tour Dates:

  • Nottingham - March 20
  • Liverpool - March 21
  • Glasgow - March 26
  • Birmingham - March 27
  • Brighton - March 30
  • London - April 1
  • London - April 2
  • Newcastle - April 5
  • Newcastle - April 6
  • Scarborough - May 27
  • London - June 3
  • London - June 4
  • Manchester - July 6
  • London - July 15