A POPULAR food festival is set for a return this weekend.
The monthly Malton Food Market is back in Yorkshire’s Food Capital on Saturday (March 12) in the Market Place near St Michael’s Church from 9am to 3pm.
The year’s first Food Market will see more than 40 stalls attending for the occasion, as well as hosting live music.
Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, said: “We are thrilled to welcome visitors once again to our first Monthly Food Market of the year.
"Here in Malton, we have a passion for independent, local produce and we want to demonstrate and share our passion for fresh, top-quality food with everyone across Yorkshire and beyond.
“The March market is definitely not one to be missed, it will be one of our biggest ever markets packed full of unique, tasty treats and great gifts.”
More details about Malton’s Monthly Food Markets can be found here.
