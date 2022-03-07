PLANS have been unveiled for a new bar, shop and visitor attraction celebrating everything related to gin under one roof.

The Distillery is a new city centre venture by York Gin over three floors of the former Boots store in York's Coppergate Centre, creating more than 30 jobs.

An artiist's impression of The Distillery.

It will house an interactive visitor attraction, a high-end cocktail bar and a showpiece copper and steel still which will make gin on site.

The venue will also offer gin tasting, gin making and cocktail-making classes, while the retail side will sell the full York Gin range.

The Distillery is the brainchild of the York Gin Company whose gins have won gold at the world’s top spirits competitions, and whose popular outlet in Pavement has just been crowned York’s best shop at the Visit York tourism awards.

Emma Godivala and James of TekBuild at The Distillery Picture: Matthew Kitchen Photography

It joins the Jorvik Viking Centre and department store Fenwick in Coppergate, as well as the Hole In Wand golf attraction which opened last year.

The team, which opened a new shop at York Railway Station in November 2021, creating about five jobs, is also hoping to benefit from their close proximity to Clifford’s Tower which has undergone a major facelift and is due to re-open in April.

Putting in the first floor of The Distillery Picture: Matthew Kitchen Photography

The Distillery will be on three floors, with the shop, gin experience and distillery on the huge first floor. A 200-cover bar will take over the second floor, with space for classes and experiences on the third floor.

The artificial ceiling has been removed, revealing a ten-metre, cathedral-like structure.

Marketing director Emma Godivala said: “We want The Distillery to be so brilliant that it attracts people to come to York, like the Minster, the Jorvik Viking Centre and the walls.

“The Gin Lane experience will take visitors through the incredible story of gin with the sights, sounds and smells of its history from the last 300 years. It will be a go-to experience.

“The Distillery Cocktail Bar will be the place in York to enjoy a range of gin and other cocktails and paired dishes. The interactive classes will build on our reputation for brilliant, fun and fascinating activities for people to do with their friends.

“The shop will be the place to buy world-class gin and top quality York-made souvenirs. All in all, we’re really excited to extend York’s reputation as a brilliant and interesting place to visit with a truly top class attraction right in the heart of the city.”

The company hopes to attract local people by offering cut-price admission and offers, residents nights and opportunities for artists and musicians to display and perform.

“We want The Distillery to make a major contribution to the continuing success of York. And we want to share our success with the city,” said Emma.

The Distillery is set to create about 10 to 12 full-time jobs and up to 20 part time roles, and will be open seven days a week.

York Gin has been working with local businesses including York-based Native Architects, construction firm TekContracting, Haywards Electric, Millers of Haxby and PurePallets.

An artist's impression of the first floor.

“It’s absolutely vital to us to support and celebrate other local businesses - so whenever we have any work that needs doing, we always try to find someone York or Yorkshire-based,” said Emma.

* Pictures: Matthew Kitchen Photography