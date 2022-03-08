A CAT rescue charity in York is looking for new foster carers to help take care of their cats before they are adopted.

Band of Rescuers (BOR), a registered cat charity who rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome vulnerable cats in North Yorkshire, are in need of new foster carers to care for their cats and kittens before they find their forever homes.

Since the charity launched in 2019, they have recruited volunteers to provide foster homes, and individualised treatment plans for unwanted, homeless or neglected cats and kittens until they are adopted.

A spokesperson for Band of Rescuers said: “The more foster carers we have the more cats we can help, and we are contacted daily about cats in need.

“We are also fast approaching kitten season so we will be becoming increasingly busy soon.

“All foster carers need is their own transport for vet trips, to live within 40 minutes of York or Knaresborough, to have a spare room or be pet free, and lots of love to give!”

Band of Rescuers are looking for volunteers local to North Yorkshire. Picture: Band of Rescuers

The charity provides the full training online, and all the equipment, food and vet costs needed so there is no cost to the foster carers, as well as hands-on guidance.

Foster carer, Sophie said: "Being a fosterer is so rewarding, you can be the difference between life or death for some of our animals and it’s so easy.

"BOR are always on hand with support and guidance so even if your not a cat expert it doesn’t matter.

"A lot of people worry they won’t be able to give them up at the end but the thought of helping another foster is what makes it possible.

"Getting an update on how happy they are with their new family is what makes it all worthwhile, knowing you’ve made that difference!”

Foster carer with her foster cat. Picture: Band of Rescuers York

Another foster carer, Helen said: "After our cat of eighteen years died my husband and I weren’t ready to simply adopt another yet we also didn’t want to live in a house that was animal free.

"So we decided to foster and it was the perfect decision to make. Each cat has been a wonderful experience and my daughters have even seen five kittens being born after we fostered a pregnant cat.

"We love the updates we receive from the new owners and are happy to know we’ve been able to help the cats we’ve had in our care to find the homes they deserve."

Those interested in becoming a cat foster carer can contact Band of Rescuers at bandofrescuersteam@gmail.com.