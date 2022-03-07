POLICE have arrested two local men involved in a ram-raid incident in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened at around 2.15am this morning (March 7)– when a silver VW Golf car was reversed into the front of the Spar store in Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police officers from the Firearms Support Unit were patrolling nearby and they arrived while the incident was ongoing.
The men, aged 50 and 42, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary after being tasered.
The men are currently being held in custody for questioning while enquiries are ongoing in and around the shop.
Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote reference number: 12220039336 when providing details to assist the investigation.
