A UNIVERSITY in York has received so many donations for their Ukrainian refugee appeal it has had to stop accepting them.
The University of York Students' Union appealed to students and staff to donate essential items to the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes following the war, including clothing, food, and toileteries.
However, the Students' Union had to stop accepting donations on Friday (March 4) due the large amount they received, as they filled over 70 boxes to be sent to the refugees.
Patrick O'Donnell, President of the University of York Students' Union, said: "We have been inundated with donations, thanks to the generosity of our community.
"I'm pleased that our University is actively looking at how we can prepare for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees as part of us being both a University and a City of Sanctuary."
The students have also been making financial contributions to the Red Cross.
