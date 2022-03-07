GLASSES were raised to tourism champions from York and North Yorkshire who defied the odds during the pandemic and delivered outstanding service, innovation and resilience.
Our gallery of the winners from Visit York Tourism Awards 2022 showcases the diverse range of tourism operators who contribute so much to our city and the region's economy.
The winners of 15 trophies were unveiled at a black-tie awards ceremony at York Racecourse.
- Find the full line-up of winners here.
The event shone the spotlight on excellence in York's tourism sector, which supported 24,000 jobs pre-Covid, annually welcoming 8.4 million visitors to the city and bringing in an estimated £765 million total visitor spend.
Categories celebrated accommodation providers of all shapes and sizes, from camping and self-catering to large hotels, along with attractions - both big and small, events, experiences, new businesses, pubs, shops and food establishments.
Eligible winners across a number of categories automatically go forward to the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022.
