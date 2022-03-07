A NEW fair is set to take place in York next month.

York Record Fair is set to take place on Saturday, April 2 from 10am – 5pm.

Organisers say it's the first record fair to be held at York Racecourse and will take place in the Knavesmire Stand.

Up to 50 record sellers from all over the UK will bring with them a huge selection of vinyl records of all genres. There will also be some CDs, 78s, music-related books, ephemera & posters.

From Abba to Zappa, there will be something for everyone, with many rare collectables and lots of bargains. In addition to sought after first pressings from yesteryear, there will be recent releases of current music. Some stalls will specialise in particular types of music and others will have a wide range.

Originally planned for 2020, the event was delayed because of Covid restrictions.

John Cox, the fair organiser, said: “After a difficult couple years, it will be great to see the fair actually happen.

"In addition to all the record stalls, there’ll be DJs playing an eclectic mix of music. I would encourage anyone interested in records to come along.

"It’s a great place to start collecting or to add to your collection.”

There's free parking at the venue and it’s a 30 minute walk from York Railway Station, with frequent buses if required.

Admission is £2 on the door and free for under 16s.

Lunches and light refreshments will be available in the café during the event.