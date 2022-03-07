A BID is underway to cut alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour committed by youngsters.
At the weekend police cadets joined the Scarborough CAP (Community Alcohol Partnership) helping to spread the word in the town.
Supermarkets Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Tesco, along with other businesses, off licences, support groups, North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Scarborough secondary schools are all part of the effort.
On Saturday (March 5), PC Dave Flinton took a group of North Yorkshire Police cadets across the town to spread the messages outside local businesses and supermarkets.
The cadets used washable and non-permanent spray paint to raise awareness about the work of the partnership, promoting responsible attitudes towards alcohol, a safer environment for all, and warning about the proxy purchase of alcohol for under 18s.
Anyone caught buying alcohol for children could get a £90 on-the-spot fine or end up in court with a criminal record and an unlimited fine.
Scarborough CAP is urging residents to report any incident related to underage drinking, including the supply of it by adults.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Or email the local policing team at snascarborough@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Anti-social behaviour can also be reported to Scarborough Borough Council on 01723 383646.
