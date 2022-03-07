A WELL-KNOWN rock band have announced a show at a popular venue in York - as part of an upcoming nine-gig tour.
Following the release of their new album, 'An Hour Before It's Dark', Marillion will undertake a nine date UK tour in September 2022, including a date at York Barbican on September 21.
“We are once again looking forward to our shows in September in conjunction with Kilimanjaro and we can't wait to get out there and play the new album to the fans," the band said.
Founded in 1979, Marillion have, over the course of 20 studio albums, become one of the most commercially successful progressive rock bands. Marillion embraced the internet for both their commercial approach and to interact with their audience, long before most of their peers.
Be it social, political, or personal issues, Marillion have never minced words and have always found a way to combine them with their own unique sound. The band are known for their song writing, melodies and top-notch musicianship, while swimming against the tide, not bending to norms and limitations.
Tickets for the band's show at York Barbican go on sale on Friday (March 11) at 10am on the venue's website.
