Even in 2021, women are underrepresented at every level of business, writes Paula Grizzard, Aspire2lead women’s ambassador consultant.

Can this fact be correct? But it is. Major corporations such as Forte have a plethora of programmes mostly aimed at women encouraging them to explore business careers and reach the C-suite.

But what of women who don’t have those opportunities at work, or have a business they want to grow but aren’t sure how?

What of women who want to make changes in public life? How do they gain access to other women who are already there, building networks and allies who can help them up the ladder?

We are told we all need to network to make opportunities a reality. But it's not easy to find your tribe.

Enter Aspire2lead, a new kind of networking designed to help women in York and North Yorkshire do just that.

A monthly lunch time space online where women can meet, build connections and discuss issues that affect their working lives.

Aspire2lead has a team of women ambassadors from the corporate world through to micro businesses and social purpose bodies all with one intention - to support other women.

The ambassadors aim to help and empower other women, connecting and offering ideas, tips and techniques that work from their own experience.

The network is driven by those who attend discussing the issues that keep them awake at night.

How to remain visible to bosses while working from home, ensuring well-being in a vastly different work and life arena, negotiating work contracts, and how to develop a business.

These topics and more are led by women ambassadors including Glynis Frew, managing director of Hunters Property Group; Jenny Taylor Smith, head of real estate planning at Asda; Dineo Ledwaba Chapman, of St James Place; and Emma Harvey, director of Candid HR.

Finding your tribe has been made one step easier! Join us in building a stronger community of women at work and in business.

Aspire2lead is a project part-funded by the European Social Fund that helps support women in employment and SMEs in York and North Yorkshire. We offer support for those returning to work and to the companies they may be returning to.

