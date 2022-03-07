AN overhaul of a major road junction is set to be completed in a matter of weeks.

The final phase of junction improvements at junction 47 on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire are set to be completed by for the end of the month (March).

North Yorkshire county councillor Don Mackenzie, is the executive member for access.

He said: “The finish line is in sight for this important scheme which will support the future growth of the Harrogate and Knaresborough areas.

“The scheme promises to reduce congestion and improve road safety at this major junction.

"It is a great example of how we are delivering on our aim to improve east-west connections across North Yorkshire.”

The scheme has involved the widening of three of the four slip roads onto and off the roundabout to increase capacity, as well as a number of junction improvements.

Traffic signals have also been installed on the roundabout to improve traffic flow, and added to the T-junction between the A168 and the A59 a short distance from Junction 47 on the York side to benefit drivers turning onto the A59 and to improve safety.

To the west of Junction 47, between the A1 and the Flaxby roundabout, a lane has been added for traffic travelling east, so there will be two lanes in each direction between those two roundabouts.

Final repair works on the A168 bridge and verges along with resurfacing of the A59 will run from March 14 to 26 under overnight weekday closures.

Once the traffic signals are installed there will be a period where the signal timings are adjusted by engineers to the optimum settings for the traffic flow conditions. This may result in some extra delays during March and April.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, member for the Ainsty division, said: “The upcoming works will involve repairs, resurfacing as well as the installation of road markings and traffic loops. For the safety of our workforce this must be carried out under a full road closure and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.

“As the end of the scheme approaches we can now look forward to the long-term benefits for residents, commuters and visitors alike.”

The project has been supported by £2.47 million from the government’s Local Growth Fund, secured by the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, along with contributions from the County Council, National Highways and developer Forward Investment LLP.