Mother's Day is all about treating your mum and what can do that better than letting her put her feet up with a good new book?

We have already rounded up the exciting experience days, afternoon teas, hampers and more that you can buy to show her how much you care.

But if the maternal figure in your life is a real bookroom or is in serious need of some chill time, Waterstones is here to help.

"Mum is most definitely the word on Sunday 27 March as we celebrate Mother's Day in style," the book retailer said.

The national chain added: "Hand-picked by our team of expert booksellers, here is where you'll find the best books for Mother's Day alongside Mother's Day cards from the funny to the heartwarming. Choose from our signed and exclusive editions, recommended new reading, gorgeous Mother's Day gifts and more; we've got everything you need to make their day truly special."

Waterstones' Mother's Day gifts

Waterstones' New Fiction Hardbacks and Paperbacks

Again, Rachel

Author: Marian Keynes

What did Waterstones say?: "The long-awaited follow up to Keyes' bestselling Rachel's Holiday finds our titular heroine having hauled her life back on track, only to suffer a spectacular setback when an old flame arrives in her life once more."

This exclusive signed edition of the highly anticipated follow up to Rachel's Holiday is available for £16.99 via the Waterstones website.

The Embroidered Book

Author: Kate Heartfield

What did Waterstones say?: "A bold and compelling magical take on the rise and fall of Marie Antoinette and the coming of the French Revolution, Heartfield spins a tale of devoted sisters, sinister spells and the struggle to survive in a ruthless and malevolent society."

This hardback copy can be yours for £14.99 via the Waterstones website.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Author: Taylor Jenkins- Reid

What did Waterstones say?: "An iconic Hollywood star mysteriously chooses an unknown young journalist to chronicle her life story in this sumptuous tale of ambition, regret and forbidden love from the author of Daisy Jones & the Six."

This best-selling paperback is available for £7.49, down from £8.99 via the Waterstones website.

Shop the rest of Waterstones' fiction section via the Waterstones website.

Waterstones' New Non-Fiction Hardbacks

Wild Fell

Author: Lee Schofield

What did Waterstones say?: "Ecologist Schofield recounts his inspiring attempts to breathe new life into two Lake District farms and the challenges he encounters from both the unforgiving landscape and the long-held traditions of the local population."

Treat your mum to this non-fiction hardback which will cost you £17.99 via the Waterstones website.

Fitwaffle's Baking It Easy

Author: Eloise Head

What did Waterstones say? :"In her debut book, the online baking sensation serves up a host of fresh and vibrant recipes, all of which are comprised of fewer than five ingredients and are as hassle-free as they are delicious."

Add this signed hardback edition to your basket for £20 via the Waterstones website.

Shop the rest of Waterstones' non-fiction hardback section via the Waterstones website.

Waterstones' Children's gifts for Mum

A mother and child reading together. Credit: Canva

If you're looking for a Mother's Day gift that's come straight from your little one, Waterstones has plenty of choices.

Mother and child can bond while they read Bluey: Mum School by Bluey together, which you can pick up for just £5.99 via the Waterstones website.

If it's her first Mother's Day, show your appreciation by picking up the classic picture book Guess How Much I Love You from Sam McBratney and Anita Jeram for only £6.99 from Waterstones.

See the rest of the Children's gifts for Mum range via the Waterstones website.

Waterstones' Gift Books

If you're looking for something with an extra special touch, one of Waterstones' gift books might just do the trick.

The book retailer's book of the year for 2021: The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney is £60 and would be ideal for any Beatles fan.

If your Mum is a history buff, she'll live Ten Cities that Led the World by Paul Strathern which you can add to your basket for £21.99 via the Waterstones website.

Check out the rest of Waterstones' Gift books range via the website.

Waterstones' Gifts for under £10

While Waterstones might be known for its books, the retailer has a lot more to offer from Mother's Day cards to literature themed presents that will delight any avid reader.

If your Mum has been taken in by the Wordle Twitter craze, Ivy Press' Wordle Challenge: 500 Puzzles to do anytime, anywhere would be the ideal pressie at just £7.99.

If she loves getting into a good book with a cuppa, pick her this delightful Bee Enamel Mug for only £8.99 via the Waterstones website.

Shop the rest of the Waterstones' Gift range via the Waterstones website.