If you're searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift, Cath Kidston has a range of embroidered and personalised pyjamas, aprons and more.

Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 27 in 2022, is a whole day dedicated to celebrating mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures.

Known for vintage florals and beautiful patterns, Cath Kidston could be the place to go for something extra special.

The British brand has now launched Custom Cath, you can get up to three letters embroidered onto a selection of different Cath Kidston products.

From MUM to initials, there's lots of ways you can write the ultimate message of appreciation on your gift this Mother's Day.

Cath Kidston's Strawberry Garden Easy Adjust Apron, photo via the Cath Kidston website.

Personalised gifts for Mother's Day

One of the most popular Cath Kidston textiles of 2022 is the Painted Kingdom print - featuring bright oranges, pinks, blues and greens as well as gorgeously illustrated animals in nature.

From blue striped dogs and strawberry plants to flying pigs and tigers, this pattern is a real treat on the eyes and comes in pyjamas, purses and more.

Made out of cool, breathable cotton, the Painted Kingdom pyjamas (£62) are not only super comfy but add a touch of elegance with the blue piping trim.

Personalise the pyjamas with embroidered monogramming meticulously stitched with love.

You can also buy and personalise the Frilly Pouch in the Painted Kingdom design, a more affordable option costing just £16.

The perfect day to evening bag, it has a zip closure and inner slip pocket for essentials.

Ideal for those who love baking or cooking up delicious meals for loved ones, you could personalise Cath Kidston's Strawberry Garden Easy Adjust Apron (£22).

Featuring an easy tie pink ribbon and hand-painted Strawberry Garden print, the apron has large front pocket for essentials like your phone or a tea towel.

It is also made from cotton so you can pop it in the washing machine when it gets mucky.

You can also personalise the Strawberry Garden long woven pyjama set, featuring hip pockets and an elasticated waist for comfort.

Similar to the Long Kingdom design, it has gorgeous bright red piping - giving it a sense of classy 1940s style.

You can see the full collection in the Custom Cath range via the website here.