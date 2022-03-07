THE top job is up for grabs at a village school.

With 197 pupils and a nursery of 40 children, Riccall School is looking for a new head teacher.

They are looking for the new head to start in September this year.

An advert states: "Riccall School is thriving with a warm, family atmosphere and ethos.

"This is a rewarding headship; the new head will be able to lead our school on to the next stage of its journey and understand what our journey will look like.

"They must exhibit confidence, resilience, and fairness and be an engaging communicator who displays empathy, inclusivity and has a clear focus on continuing to build a healthy workplace culture to benefit the wellbeing of staff and pupils.

"In particular, we are looking for a head who recognises the importance of maintaining the school’s existing values and aims while instilling their own leadership and identity.

"They will build on the schools existing strengths and the school’s clear vision.

For more information about how to apply go to nyresourcing.co.uk/headteacher-riccall-primary-school/

Or, for a confidential conversation about the role, please call Julie Crichton who is supporting the recruitment process on behalf of Riccall Primary School and can be contacted at North Yorkshire County Council on 07581143421 or julie.crichton@northyorks.gov.uk

To arrange a school visit by appointment please contact Marie Duffy on 01757 248234 or admin@riccall.n-yorks.sch.uk

The closing date it Sunday, March 27.