M&S has slashed its prices across its products by up to 50% and we can't wait to take advantage of the savings.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the summer months or you want to add some new touches to your home after your Spring cleaning, look no further.

We have rounded up all the deals that the major retailer currently has on offer from menswear to discounts on your favourite wines.

The sale is available both online and in-store so here's a taste of the discounts you should be making the most of.

M&S sale has up to 50% off selected lines

M&S Womenswear sale

Now that winter is almost behind us, our wardrobe (and ourselves of course) deserve a little lift for Spring.

Currently, you can walk into the better weather with 2 for £45 on selected sea salt jersey tops and feel supported for less with 2 for £18 on selected bras.

The discounts don't end there either, take full advantage of 30% off selected sleep bras as well as 3 for 2 on selected hosiery.

And since your wardrobe shouldn't be the only thing that should be getting treated, you can also grab yourself a free gift when you buy 2 selected haircare products.

M&S Menswear sale

Women don't get all the fun in the M&S sale, there are plenty of savings to be had in Menswear too.

The sale has seen a lower price on M&S multi-packs meaning you can stock up on the bargains for even less.

Gents can also get a 3 for £16 on selected t-shirts and if you're looking for something for a special occasion, you can pick up 2 luxury shirts for just £60.

Not to mention, these salt jersey tops are available in a staggering 2 for £45 deal which leaves plenty of room for mixing and matching across its stunning range.

M&S Kidswear sale

M&S hasn't left your mini-mes out, the major retailer also has an impressive deal to help you stock up their closet (before they inevitably grow out of it!)

The brand is currently offering 3 for 2 on selected children's clothing.

You can see savings on everything from character-print pieces to matching sets.

Not to mention, you can start your summer planning early with discounts on kids' summer clothes and swimwear.

M&S Homeware sale

Now that you've given everyone's wardrobe a Spring upgrade, it's time to treat the home to some fresh touches.

It couldn't be easier with these jaw-dropping savings from M&S, including 30% off selected picture frames to help you document 2022 the right way.

You can also get 30% off selected lighting on everything from statement floor lamps to ceiling lights to really make your home your own.

Plus you can get 10% off when you buy a bed and mattress together in M&S' exciting combo deal.

M&S Food Sale

Now if you're planning on doing some celebrating in the run-up to Mother's Day and Easter, you're going to want to stock up the booze cupboard.

M&S is offering up to 20% off selected wine as well as some handy discounts that will see you earn some savings when you spend.

For example, when you spend £150 on wine, fizz and spirits in M&S, you can save yourself £15.

The same goes when you spend £200 (you'll save £20) and when you spend £250 (you'll pocket £25).

And if you want to save a little on your bouquet this Mother's day, M&S has a nifty £5 off selected flowers right now too.