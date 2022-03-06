The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 3.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including DIY tools, craft items, pet beds and toys as well as garden furniture plus more.

So, if you’re looking to spruce up your garden, make your pet happy or treat yourself to some new craft essentials, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Royal Blue Scallop Pet Chair (Aldi)

Why not treat your pet like royalty with this Royal Blue Scallop Pet Chair. Suitable for small cats and dogs, this chair could be just what they need to get comfortable and look stylish all at the same time. It could be yours for £44.99.

There’s a variety of pet beds available in different patterns and sizes coming to Aldi including the Medium Faux Suede Memory Foam Bed (£29.99).

Treat your pet to these Medium Raised Pet Bowls for £14.99. The bowls are also available in a smaller size and can be removed from the stand for easy cleaning.

Cream Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover (Aldi)

Upgrade your garden this Spring with the Cream Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover, perfect for hosting friends and family when the weather gets warmer. It comes complete with a cover, it's available in more colours and could be yours for £299.98.

Get cosy in this Gardenline Small Hanging Egg Chair, perfect for relaxing with a good book when the sun is out. It’s available for £189.99.

This Gardenline Mini Gas Pizza Oven is ideal for those cosy nights in the garden with loved ones. While it is a pizza oven, it also cooks a range of other food and is quick at heating up. Buy it here for £199.99.

Gardenline Mini Gas Pizza Oven (Aldi)

If you’ve been putting off a job because you simply can’t reach it, this Workzone 4 x 3 Multipurpose Ladder might be just what you need. It could be yours for £69.99.

Add to your toolbox with the Workzone Wire Cutter, the Workzone Hand Riveter or the Workzone Hammer Tacker, all available for just £6.99 each.

You can find the full list of Aldi’s Specialbuys from Thursday, March 3 via the website here.

Lidl’s Middle Aisle

Lidl’s Middle Aisle will focus on DIY Projects, Crafts & Hobbies and Indoor & Outdoor plants from this Thursday.

Get the job done with this Parkside Belt & Disc Sander (£89.99) or the Parkside 20V Cordless Vehicle Impact Wrench for £59.99.

Parkside Belt & Disc Sander (Lidl)

Why not treat your home and garden to a new plant this Thursday? Lidl’s middle aisle will have a variety of plants this week, including Camellia (£9.99), Lilac (£8.99), Rhododendron (£6.49) and Hydrangea (£5.99) plants.

Grab this Crelando Artist’s Painting and Drawing Box Set for yourself or the artist in your life. The 174-piece set will set you back £29.99.

Crelando Artist’s Painting and Drawing Box Set (Lidl)

You can find the full selection of Lidl’s Middle Aisle from Thursday, March 3 via the website here.