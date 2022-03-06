If you’re stuck for what to get your mum this Mother’s Day, then online beauty retailer LOOKFANTASTIC might have solved your problems with the launch of its new Mother's Day Collection.
The hamper contains brand items from Liz Earle, Neom and more.
The products in it make up to a value of over £210, but you can pick up the basket for just £59!
These beauty gifts will help your mum enjoy many pamper and self-care nights with everything from cleanser, sheet masks and candles included.
Everything included in the LookFantastic hamper
- NEOM Travel Candle – worth £16
- Kate Sommerville Goat Milk Cleanser 30ml – worth £8.50
- Erborian Skin Hero 15ml – worth £18
- Delilah Intense Buildable Mascara – worth £24
- Glamglow Bubble Sheet Mask – worth £8
- Philip Kingsley Bond Builder Split End Remedy 50ml – worth £26
- Perricone No:Rinse Pore Minimising Toner 118ml – worth £35
- Pai The Light Fantastic Oil 30ml – worth £44
- Laboratory Perfumes Amber – worth £9
- Floral Street Sunflower Pop – worth £2
Plus one of these Liz Earle products:
- Liz Earle Hydrating Cream Mask 75ml – worth £20
- Liz Earle Instant Brightening Eye Cream 15ml – worth £23
And the reviews only praise the incredible deal with a total rating of 4.96 out of 5! One customer said that the deal is “definitely worth the money”, while another wrote “I was absolutely blown away by the quality of the products in this year’s box. All full size high end products. My favourite box so far. Outstanding value.”
Buy your Mother’s Day gift box on the LOOKFANTASTIC website here.
