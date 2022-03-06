Need some inspiration for Mother's Day this year? With less than a month to go, it's time to start thinking about presents for your loved one.
Jewellery is the perfect gift for your mum to show how much you care and what better way to celebrate love than a new necklace, watch or ring.
Whether looking for a pair of earrings or a keepsake necklace, there are plenty of choices at H Samuel to mark the occasion.
What's even better, H Samuel has up to 50% off some pieces online.
We've rounded up our favourite Mother's Day pieces from H Samuel.
Stack and smile with up to 50% off - https://t.co/RaakxESLyC— H.Samuel (@hsamueljeweller) March 1, 2022
Offer available on selected lines, T&C’s apply. Promotion applies from 15.02.22 - 27.03.22 pic.twitter.com/3SI7GkzFVU
Mother's Day gifts and jewellery from H Samuel
Citizen Ladies' Crystal Eco-Drive Watch & Bracelet Gift Set - £140
Classic lines with a hint of sparkle are hallmarks of this ladies’ Citizen watch and bracelet gift set.
This watch doesn't need a battery as it can be powered by any light source.
Buy here.
Sterling Silver Heart Diamond Cut Satin Locket - £59.99
A large, sterling silver, heart-shaped diamond cut locket featuring a chic combination of satin and polished finish.
A beautiful keepsake perfect for holding a special memory.
Buy here.
Silver Heart Beaded Bracelet - £49.99
Featuring a simple heart charm with individual silver beads on either side, this bracelet has been secured with a single silver bead and heart stoppers.
Buy here.
Willow Tree Wishing Figurine - £44.99
A new addition to the Signature Collection, which was first launched in 2015 to mark the 15th anniversary of Willow Tree, the Wishing figure has a beautiful gesture.
Buy here.
Guess Ladies' Two Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch - £79
This on-trend two-tone Guess ladies' watch presents a silver sunray dial featuring contrasting rose gold tone roman numeral markers, housed within a polished two-tone stainless steel case.
Buy here.
Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Ring - £24.99
A twisting sterling silver ring set with sparkling cubic zirconia between every twist.
A simply elegant ring, ideal for bringing a dash of sparkle to every occasion.
Buy here.
Seksy Rhodium Plated Stone Set Bracelet Watch - £49.99
This sparkling Seksy bracelet watch will look on-trend and stylish on any woman’s wrist.
This timepiece features a tonneau rhodium plated case and bracelet beautifully adorned with 400 Crystals.
Buy here.
Silver 8mm Twist Rope Knot Stud Earrings - £24.99
Stylishly simple, these cute silver knot stud earrings are perfect for a touch of everyday chic.
Buy here.
