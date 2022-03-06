POLICE are growing increasingly concerned about a 75-year-old man from Hambleton who has not been seen since Thursday.
Colin Leggat was last seen at his home in the village of Thornton Le Street three days ago.
His car is still at his home address, and officers believe Mr Leggat, who was last seen wearing a white checked shirt, green country-style trousers and a thin brown jumper, must have left home on foot.
Officers have been combing fields and open areas near Thornton Le Street in the search for him.
A police drone has been used to search the area from the air, and specialist support units, including the National Police Air Service helicopter, search dogs, volunteer mountain rescue teams and a police underwater search unit have all been brought in to help.
Acting Critical Incident Inspector Tom Collins of North Yorkshire Police said: “We are extremely concerned for Colin’s welfare.
"I urge anyone who is in the Thornton Le Street area to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Colin's description to 999.
“If you have any information that could assist us with our search for Colin then please call us on 101 and quote reference number 12220037935.”
