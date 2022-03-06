The Drax Group - which owns and operates Drax Power Station - is donating £280,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to support relief efforts for the Ukrainian people.
The donation includes £30,000 of match-funding contributed by Drax employees.
The company says it has also stopped using what it calls a 'very small percentage of Ruissian biomass' used at Drax Power Station, and is 'working with suppliers and customers to identify any further links to Russia'.
Drax Group chief executive Will Gardner said: “Our first concern is for the Ukrainian people – for their safety and wellbeing.
"Drax stands behind and recognises their bravery and we hope this donation will go some way to helping those most in need.
“Like many others around the world, I absolutely condemn the Russian invasion. The resolute stance of NATO, the EU and many companies is heartening, but the situation for those in Ukraine is very worrying.”
The DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal aims to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to families fleeing the conflict who have left their homes.
The DEC estimates that as many as four million people will be displaced because of the war in Ukraine.
