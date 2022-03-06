A shed fire in Pickering last night was started deliberately by youths, firefighters say.
A fire crew from Pickering was called out just after 6pm.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to put out the flames.
"The cause was deliberate ingnition by youths," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
