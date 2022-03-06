Emergency services were called out in the early hours this morning following a two-car crash which took in a third, parked car.
Five young men were already out of their cars and standing by the side of the road when firefighters reached the scene, near Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, just after 3.15am.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said no-one was trapped in any of the cars, and there were not thought to have been any injuries.
Police and the ambulance service also attended.
