About 100 homes in the Beckfield Lane area of York are still without power this evening after almost 22 hours, following what Northern Powergrid calls an 'unexpected problem with cables'.
The problem was reported before 10pm last night, and Northern Powergrid engineers were initially saying they hoped to have power restored by this morning.
But as of 8.20pm this evening, the power had yet to be restored.
A Northern Powergrid spokerson said: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get (the) power back on."
