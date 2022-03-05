POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for people to heklp them fimnd a missing teenage girl.
Desteny Sturgess Green, 14, from the Womersley area near Pontefract, was last seen at 6.50am this morning at the Jet Garage in Selby Road, Askern.
North Yorkshire Police are carrying out enquiries to try to find her, but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high-risk missing person.
Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and Nike trainers and carrying a black bag.
She is described as approximately 5’5 in height, with a slim build, and has long straight brown hair.
She has links to West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.
"Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help them try and locate Desteny," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
"Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist us, is asked to call 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999. Please quote reference number 12220038265."
