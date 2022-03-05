All lanes of the A64 between the A162 at Tadcaster and the A1M at Junction 44 have now been reopened following a collision this morning.
National Highways: Yorkshire descibed the incident as 'potentially serious' and said emnergency services, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were attending.
The westbound lane was blocked for some time.
But within the last hour they have tweeted to confirm that all lanes are now open to traffic again.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.