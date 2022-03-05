All lanes of the A64 between the A162 at Tadcaster and the A1M at Junction 44 have now been reopened following a collision this morning.

National Highways: Yorkshire descibed the incident as 'potentially serious' and said emnergency services, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were attending.

The westbound lane was blocked for some time. 

But within the last hour they have tweeted to confirm that all lanes are now open to traffic again.