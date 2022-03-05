This is the ultimate gift guide for coffee lovers this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 27 in 2022, is a whole day dedicated to celebrating mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures.

For those addicted to coffee and caffiene treats, there's plenty of choice - from affordable gift sets to fancy coffee machines.

From Mother's Day presents under £30 to Nespresso and Lavazzo luxury, we're sure you'll find the perfect gift right here.

Photo of a woman enjoying coffee via Canva/Pixabay.

Mother's Day gifts under £20

Antropologie is selling this stunning stoneware mug for just £14, designed by Paris-based artist Nathalie Lete.

Decorated with colourful and floral illustrated letters which spell 'Mum', you can share a thoughtful message of love with every sip. Buy via the Anthropologie website here.

You can also find a version of the mug in the same design with individual letters.

Whittard's of Chelsea is selling a gorgeous coffee gift set featuring nine of the company's favourite ground coffees for £28.

With beautifully illustrated boxes from all over the world, it is a great gift for people who appreciate trying new coffees and broadening their horizons.

Whittards also sells cheaper coffee blends full of flavour for £8 - from chocolate truffle (rich arabica and dark, creamy cocoa) and vanilla (aromatic roast with a hint of creamy vanilla-pod sweetness) to salted caramel (ideal as an espresso base for lattes and cappuccinos).

To make every day feel like Mother's Day, you could buy a three month gift subscription to Coffee Club for £29, via Not On The Highstreet.

With ground or pre-ground options, Coffee Club sends out two different varieties of the freshest coffee from around the world, through your letterbox, every month.

For £20, Not On The Highstreet is also selling personalised reusable and sustainably made bamboo coffee cups.

"Perfect for the eco warriors in your life, this gift is unique, elegant and (best of all) planet-friendly," creators Global WAKEup said.

Even better, 10% of the organisation's profits support The Marine Conservation Society and Plastic Oceans - making it a gift with a conscience.

Coffee machines for Mother's Day - prices low to high

Ambiano Espresso Maker

Aldi is selling the Ambiano Espresso Maker for those who want a fancy pick me up before the day begins, priced at £29.99.

"Brilliant coffee maker for the price," one reviewer said.

"We love the latte with Aldi coffee, so tasty."

Photo shows an espresso machine in action. Via Canva/Pixabay.

Tassimo by Bosch My Way 2 TAS6502GB Pod Coffee Machine - Black

Save £22 on this fantastic, versatile Tassimo coffee machine - now just £77 via the AO website.

Featuring Sensor-Touch technology, all you need to do is pop in your chosen coffee pod and give the sensor pad a quick tap to get started. Once it has finished pouring, the removable drip tray is there ready to be cleaned.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie

With its sophisticated design, small size and quiet brewing, the Lavazza Jolie is ideal for coffee lovers with red, white and black options.

Perfect for hosting, the Jolie will quietly brew a delicious cup of coffee for you and your guests. It is cheerful and adapts perfectly to every style, giving a touch of liveliness in your kitchen without taking up too much space.

This affordable yet luxurious coffee machine is available on the Lavazza online store for £95 RRP.

Nespresso Pixie coffee machine

Nespresso's Pixie is a small coffee machine which offers elegance and functionality in both orange and grey designs for £139.

With Lungo and Espresso sizes, Nespresso gives you a 14-capsule assortment to sample a varied coffee capsule collection.

Expect roast and ground coffee and three capsules of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Idola

With its sophisticated red design, maximum simplicity and serious innovation, the Lavazza Idola is ideal for coffee connoisseurs. Perfect for hosting, the Idola satisfies everyone’s needs with a touch interface that lets you choose from four different coffee recipes - Espresso, Short Espresso, Long Coffee and Free Dose Coffee – the Idola creates tailor made coffee to enjoy whenever and however you want.

The Boost temperature button produces a piping hot espresso with an unmistakable Lavazza aroma, for guaranteed quality every time.

This coffee machine is available on the Lavazza online store for £169 RRP.

Lavazza A Modo Mio, SMEG style coffee machine

The beautiful Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG pairs Lavazza’s espresso expertise with SMEG’s iconic style. The glamourous coffee machine is sure to make a statement in any kitchen.

It is available on the Lavazza online store for £249 RRP.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy

The Voicy is the perfect gift for anyone tech savvy, as it is the first coffee machine to be equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa technology. From a personalised espresso to ristretto, enjoy customised coffee moments via the simple command: “Alexa, make me a coffee”.

This coffee machine is available on the Lavazza online store for £299 RRP.