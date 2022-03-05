YORK man John Darvill’s drive to safety across Ukraine with a refugee convoy is being slowed by snow, The Press understands.

John, 56, a former York postman, posted a short message on Facebook this morning to say that he, his wife Yuliia and mother-in-law Olga had set off on the latest stage of their journey.

“Seems quiet this morning, but snowfall,” he wrote. “Hopefully we gain some distance.”

John’s daughter Ruby, who lives in Haxby, spoke to her dad yesterday and again this morning. Snow was slowing their progress, she confirmed.

“He’s travelling, he’s tired and stressed out, his phone is low on battery, but we know he is safe for now!” she said.

John, Yuliia and Olga fled the tiny village near the besieged eastern city of Kharkiv where they had been staying since the Russian invasion began on Thursday morning.

They had been running out of food, and there had been shooting in nearby fields and an explosion which blew up a nearby railway bridge.

They have been heading westwards through Ukraine with a convoy ever since.

Ruby said they were now giving a lift to an 18-year-old Ukrainian woman who was also heading to the border, but whose father would not be allowed to cross.

The BBC was this morning reporting claims that the Russians were not observing a temporary ceasefire at Mariupol in the far south of Ukraine, which was supposed to allow the city to be evacuated.

Ruby said the ceasefire did not cover the area her dad and his family was travelling through.

“I just hope and pray they get home safe!” she said.

John’s wife and mother-in-law do not have British visas, but when he spoke to The Press earlier this week John said he hoped they might be able to get visas in Poland. His wife, Yuliia, has relatives in Poland.

There will be a rally in St Helen's Square at 2.30pm today to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Among the speakers will be York's two MPs, Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy, as well as representatives from York City of Sanctuary, Human Rights City, and others.

A specially-designed heart-shaped ice sculpture of the Ukrainian flag will be in St Helen’s Square today as part of the York Ice Trail in a further gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.