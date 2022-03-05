CATTLE had to be rescued from a blazing barn high up on Fylingdales Moor.
Fire crews from Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby and Scarborough were all called to the fire at just after 3pm yesterday.
They found a barn in flames. The fire had engulfed a tractor and was spreading through hay bales.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the farmer had already led cattle in the barn to safety. Firefighters tackled the blaze and tried to save as many hay bales as possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.