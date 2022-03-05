FOUR people had to be rescued after getting stuck in a lift at an address in Terry Avenue last night.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 5.43pm. "Four females were released from the lift using small tools," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
