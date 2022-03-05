Police are searching for a 75-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Hambleton.
Colin Leggat was last seen in his home village between Northalleton and Thirsk a couple of days ago.
He has been reported missing and North Yorkshire Police say they are concerned about his welfare. Officers are conducting 'extensive searches' in the area.
Mr Leggat was last seen wearing wearing a white checked shirt, green country-style trousers and a thin brown jumper.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the force immediately on 101 and select option 1, quoting reference 12220037935.
